Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has slowly won the fans over with its engaging story-line of two adults past their youth finding love in each other will see major development in its plot with Amber Sharma accepting that he indeed has feelings for Guneet Sikka.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: The slowly brewing love story of Guneet Sikka and Amber Sharma played by Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola respectively will see major comedy of errors in its latest episode with Amber buying a ring for his daughter Nia Sharma, who playfully makes Guneet wear the ring only to find out it is stuck on Guneet’s fingers.

The episode will see Amber getting a gift for Nia, a ring, which Nia will tease him for for as she will suspect he brought it for Guneet, this teasing will continue after Guneet herself enters the conversation only to be forced by Nia to wear the ring despite Amber’s repeated attempts to stop Nia as he knows that the ring will probably get stuck on Guneet’s fingers due to the size difference.

This will lead to Guneet wearing the ring only to find out that Amber was right and it actually has got stuck, this will freak out Guneet as she couldn’t envisage how her mother would react to this.

However, Nia on the other hand already knows how his father feels for Guneet and would imagine her as a step mother and a life partner for Amber and would try to device a plan that would bring Amber and Guneet together.

This entire episode of events will see Guneet panicking while Amber blushing at times as he too has begun to imagine Guneet as his new found life partner after the entire online dating debacle.

This recent development has made the dynamic between Amber and Guneet all the more interesting as Amber at the back of his find wants to marry Guneet while she is unaware of this change in heart, which puts Guneet in situations where she cannot fathom why Nia and Amber are reacting differently towards her with Amber in particular treating her with most respect and love which is highly uncharacteristic of him.

