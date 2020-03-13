The sony Drama that is catching all the eyeballs is Mere Dad Ki Dulhan that features Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari heartwarming tale of middle-aged people learning to move in their life and find solace in each other will feature a sequence where Shweta’s character Guneet Sikka will burn all her clothes which she wore on a date that went wrong, and while filming that sequence Shweta got low degree burns as the intended fire become too much to handle for the actor.

The sequence will pan out in the drama when Randeep the love interest of Nia will suggest Guneet this exercise as it would help her to get over the memory of the bad date and move on with life.

The show has seen its storyline grow from Ambar and Guneet’s resentment towards one another to become a multi-plot story of Guneet and Ambar earning each other’s respect and acknowledging that both are very much similar, while Nia’s character has seen Randeep fall in love with her to the point he has been chasing her ever since she left America.

However, the Major characters remain Guneet Sikka and Ambar Sharma played by Shweta Tiwari and Varun Dadola respectively and the absence of either of the two will majorly affect the programming of the show.

This makes Shweta Tiwari’s injury all the more substantial for the show however the reports are positive that Shweta has suffered only minor burns and would be back for the shooting of the next episode in her full glory.

