Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will hit the TV screens today. The show will be premiered on Sony TV at 10 PM, 5 things which will prove its a must-watch.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: The wait is finally over, a much-anticipated show featuring Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the main lead is all set to premiere today on Sony TV. Popular Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Shweta will maker her comeback on TV after a long time and fans can’t keep calm. The actor has been making headlines after her second divorce and now is ready to impress her fans once again on the TV screen after &TV’s Begusara.

As the name suggests, Shweta’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is based on a father-daughter relationship. The story starts when Anjali Tatrari (Niya) realises how lonely his dad is and decides to find a partner for him. Here are 5 things you need to know before watching the show tonight:

1. In the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta will be seen playing the character of Guneet who is very outspoken, straight forward and happy go lucky. Shweta has never played such a role and it will definitely be a treat for her fans.

2. Niya’s father in the show will be played by Varun Badola who is a perfect dad. The relationship to be shown in the show will be pure. Amber is a super dad who raised Niya alone and helps her in every way even in household chores.

3. Both Shweta and Varun are extremely talented and it will be the first time they will share screen space on TV. The show has a different genre and will definitely gain good TRP.

4. Actor Anjali Tatrari will also be seen in the show as the cute little daughter of Varun and her chemistry with her dad looks interesting.

5. As the show moves forward, it will be a new concept for viewers on TV to see a father getting remarried. It is expected that the show will gain much popularity with a different storyline.

