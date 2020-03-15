Mere Dad Ki Dulhan spoiler alert: Amber and Guneet, who are trying to find Pammi get drunk and dance together. What else do they do? Have a look at Mere Dad Ki Dulhan spoiler alert written update:

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan spoiler alert: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently amidst a quite interesting track. Sony Entertainment Television’s daily soap has got many twists and turns to wait in its upcoming episode. Holi is not only awaited by the country people but television serials as well because it brings in a slight change in the track.

To enjoy the colorful festival, Amber and Guneet are in search of Pammi but at the same time, while they get drunk on the occasion of Holi, they end up dancing alongside each other. Amber and Guneet’s fun, masti and dance will be unfolded in the upcoming episodes of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

However, a drunk Amber will be seen playing laath maar Holi with Pammi when he will get beaten up from her while going on a search of her. Further, Guneet will also be seen drunk and would be seen beating Amber when she will find her mother Pammi.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Mugdha Chaphekar celebrates anniversary with co-stars Aparna Mishra and Sriti Jha, completes a year with the show

Have a look at Mere Dad Ki Dulhan upcoming episode’ teaser:

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham members get invitation for the premiere of Angrezi Medium

This will be the first time, Guneet and Amber will be celebrating Holi together. Let’s see what twists and turns it brings in their respective lives. Meanwhile, the spoiler has definitely made the audience await the fun-filled and lively Holi celebrations.

But the question is when will the duo express their feelings to each other? or will they express them in this drunk state only? Will Amber and Guneet come close to each other? Or will they do something wrong while in a drunk state?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App