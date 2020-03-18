Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Amber has finally decided to profess his love to Guneet, goes full filmy sings a song for her.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Amber Sharma finally initiates his pursuit too woo Guneet Sikka, it was only recently that Amber finally admitted his true feelings towards Guneet, and in tonight’s episode he will finally begin to openly woo Guneet and he does so in the most filmy way possible by singing a song for her.

Amber Sharma played by Varun Badola has always been an angry character and now finally we will get to see a softer side to him, as becomes a hopeless romantic to get the girl of his dreams in Guneet Sikka.

Tonight’s episode will feature this heavily and would revolve around the premise of how Amber makes his feelings known to Guneet trough various gestures and sharing smiles with her, Amber has the backing of Nia and his friends on his side who will help him out in wooing Guneet who still has no idea that Amber has fallen in love with her.

Guneet has been naive towards Amber and has failed to notice the change in his behavior and it will be quite interesting to see how Guneet will react to the song performed by Amber.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has finally picked up pace with this revelation of Amber falling for Guneet and has somewhat sidelined the love story of Nia which too will be furthered in this episode but the plot will primarily revolve around Guneet and Amber and how they both are on different page, and the fans will get more of the infectious chemistry shared by Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola.

The episode will be full of comical moments as Guneet will laugh off every attemp of Amber to show her that he loves her, making tonight’s episode a must watch for its fans.

