Senior Journalist Shekhar Gupta took it to Twitter and shared national biodiversity anthem #MereDeshKiZameen. Sharing the song, Shekhar Gupta said that so many talented people have created #MereDeshKiZameen, the new generation’s ‘mile sur mera tumhara …’ India’s wildlife anthem Mere Desh Ki Zameen is a tribute to India’s wildlife, flora and fauna. Melodiously developed, Mere Desh Ki Zameen takes you to a beautiful compilation of India’s wildlife, the landscapes, the life in Jungle and showcase India’s unending natural beauty. The song showcases the life of Asiatic Lions, Tigers, Asian Elephants, from mountains, rivers to our forests and plains, and tells the story of India’s rich natural heritage.

The song has been created by Sahil Sangha & Dia Mirza, and produced by Dia Mirza, Sahil Sangha, Born Free Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Wildlife Trust of India. The breathtaking lyrics has been composed by Prasoon Joshi while its composition has been done by Clinton Cerejo. The beautiful voices of Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Benny Dayal, Vishal Dadlani and Clinton Cerejo who have sung the song touches your heart and connects you to the enchanting and diverse wildlife of India.

