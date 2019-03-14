Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a social drama, that narrates the story of a son's fight to bring justice to her mother.The film features Anjali Patil and child actor Om Kanojiya in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on March 15, 2019.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a social drama film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie features Anjali Patil and child actor Om Kanojiya and will hit the silver screens on March 15, 2019. The film narrates the story of an 8-year-old boy who decides to write a letter to the honourable Prime Minister of India after his mother gets raped. The social drama film will clash Ritesh Batra’s Photograph that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. The first most important aspect of the film is the plot that makes it different from others. The innocence of the 8-year-old child (Kanhaiya) and his beautiful relationship with his mother (Sargam). The child is so emotionally attached with his mother that he expresses his innocent emotions saying that he will marry her when he becomes older in the trailer. The moment Kanhaiya comes to know about the incident with his mother he immediately knocks the door of the higher authorities of the country and ends up writing a letter to the Prime Minister.

The second amazing part associated with the movie is the director himself who has rewarded the industry with films like Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. After watching the trailer, it is much visible that the director wants to change the mindset of society about rape victims. The third thing is the well-edited trailer that will force you to watch the film. Though the title reflects the movie to be inclined towards politics however, it is not so, it is a story of a son who fights for his mother in order to provide her justice. Moreover, the film was premiered at the Rome Film Festival which itself is an achievement. Mere Pyare Prime Minister became the first Asian film who got screened at the festival and also received a standing ovation from the audience. The most important aspect is the social message that the film delivers. The film tries to change the mindset of the people towards the rape victims.

