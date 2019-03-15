Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mere Pyare Prime Minister has released today and is creating a buzz on social media. The film features Anjali Patil, Om Kanojiya, Atul Kulkarni, Makrand Deshpande, Niteesh Wadhwa in lead roles and is gathering positive response from the audience.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a social drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, which has released today. The film features Anjali Patil, Om Kanojiya, Atul Kulkarni, Makrand Deshpande, Niteesh Wadhwa in lead roles. The film narrates the story of an 8-year-old boy who appeals to the honourable prime minister, throwing some light on the practice of open defecation. The film captures the emotions of a son and mother relationship. The boy lives in the slums of Mumbai and his life changes completely when his mother gets raped. Though the title of the film somehow reflects it to be slightly political but it has nothing to deal with politics and is a drama film. As per the director, the film is shot in real locations and faced various difficulties and also came across the problems that the slum people face.

Not only this, after watching the preview of the film, many celebrities like Milka Singh and Sunil Gavaskar also praised the story of the film. Talking about the reactions from the film critic, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film received a neutral or average response from them. The movie has a good story but turns a little darker when the incident takes place with Sargam. The audience has given a positive response and is appreciating the director to cover this sensitive issue. Tweeple are also calling the movie as a social sober play. People are also discussing that the movie should also have featured a big star in the lead role. The most interesting part is the role of Kanhu in the film which is winning hearts and is getting praised by the people.

Bacchon ki zidd ya bachhon si zidd koi bhi mudda hal kar sakti hai. Achhi film ke saath saath zaruri film bhi hai ye film. Zaroor dekhen.👏👏@RakeyshOmMehra #MerePyarePrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/soDQuX3LhT — Deepak Dobriyal (@deepakdobriyal) March 14, 2019

Realistic cinema which moves your heart #MerePyarePrimeMinister is one of @RakeyshOmMehra finest works read the review here on @PeepingMoon https://t.co/H3etvDlxYS — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) March 14, 2019

Finally got to watch #MerePyarePrimeMinister tonight, and what a treat it was! The kids were delightful and stole the show, Anjali and the rest of the cast was absolutely on point. So many touching moments, so many smiley tears @RakeyshOmMehra ji thank you for telling this story. — Himanshi Choudhry (@MissHimanshiC) March 14, 2019

