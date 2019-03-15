Mere Pyare Prime Minister box office collection day 1: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a drama film which has a pinch of comedy in it. The film features Om Kanojiya, Anjali Patil, Makrand Deshpande in lead roles and has impressed fans with its interesting storyline.

Social drama film Mere Pyare Prime Minister has created a buzz on social media and is currently garnering positive responses from the audience. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film narrates the story of an 8-year-old boy, who requests the Prime Minister and brings limelight to the problem of open defecation. The film covers the beautiful relationship between mother and son and the trauma that the small boy faced after his mother gets raped. The director said in an Interview that the film is shot in real locations and he also came across many difficulties which the slum people undergo every day. The film features Om Kanojiya, Anjali Patil, Makrand Deshpande, Atul Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe in lead roles.

The best thing about the movie is Om Kanojiya’s ( Kanhu) acting which is winning many hearts. Moreover, the critics quoted that, the need for a big star in the lead role in the movie is felt very much. Before, the release, the movie was screened at the Rome Film Festival and won the title of first Asian film to enter the Rome festival. Talking about the first-day collection, it is expected that the movie will earn Rs 1 crore. The movie can also face stiff competition from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra’s Photograph. Moreover, films like Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy are still in the run and can still affect the market of Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

