Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a social-drama film produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film features Anjali Patil and child actor Om Kanojiya in lead roles but somehow the relationship of mother and son could not create wonders at the box office. The film narrates the story of an 8-year-old child Kanhaiya who writes a letter to the Prime Minister of India, drawing his attention towards the problem of open defecation that persists in their area. He gets emotional struck when his mother Sargam gets sexually assaulted. National Award winning actor Anjali Patil is portraying the role of mother Sargam and Om Kanojiya in the role of a child.

Talking about the box office collections, as per the Box Office India report, the film earned Rs 8 lakhs on its first day which is the least among the recently released films. Milan Talkies earned RS 15 lakhs and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Photograph earned maximum among the three– Rs 25 lakhs. Though it was expected that the movie Mere Pyare Prime Minister will at least earn RS 1 crore but this did not happen and unfortunately the movie failed to impress fans. Before the movie release, the social drama got screened at the Rome Film Festival and got the title of first Asian film to screens at the festival. The film has multiple songs like Mere Pyare Prime Minister -(Title Track), Rezgaariyaan, Shivam Mahadevan, Shankar Mahadevan and Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy but somehow failed to impress fans. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra stated in an Interview that he faced a lot of problems while shooting and covering these children. He said that he was emotionally very broken when he came across the daily obstacles which these slum people face.

