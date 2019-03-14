Mere Pyare Prime Minister box office prediction: Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a Bollywood drama film that narrates the story of an 8-year-old boy and his relationship with his mother. The film will hit the screens tomorrow, March 15, 2019, and is expected to face stiff competition at the box office as it will be a triple clash between Milan Talkies, Photograph and Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

After big-time movies like Gully Boy, Luka Chuppi and Total Dhamaal, this weekend expects three low-budgeted films in line–Photograph, Milan Talkies and Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The movies can only impress fans if the content is liked and appreciated. Talking about Mere Pyare Prime Minister, the film stars Anjali Patil, Om Kanojiya and Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is a drama film which includes a small pinch of comedy and a strong social message. The film narrates the story of an 8-year-old child Kanhaiya and his mother Sargam. In order to provide justice to his mother, he writes a letter to the honourable Prime Minister of India. The director of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is among the top filmmakers of the industry, who has delivered some hit films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti.

The best thing about the film is its niche genre that will appeal to the audience. Moreover, the interesting story will surely force the fans to watch the film. Before it’s release, the film became the first Asian film to screen at Rome Film Festival. After connecting various dots, it is anticipated that the film will earn Rs 1 crore on its opening day as it can face stiff competition from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, but no such competition can be seen from Ali Fazal’s Milan Talkies. Meanwhile, movies like Badla, Gully Boy and Captain Marvel are also in the line.

