Mere Pyare Prime Minister: Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019. After two special screenings of Mere Pyare Prime Minister for spiritual leader Sadhguru, Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, recently the makers arranged the special screening for legendary singer Daler Mehndi who's a great friend of director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra professionally and personally.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister: After two special screenings of Mere Pyare Prime Minister for spiritual leader Sadhguru, Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, recently the makers arranged the special screening for legendary singer Daler Mehndi who’s a great friend of director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra professionally and personally.

Daler Mehndi after the special screening was overwhelmed by the film’s subject which is based upon two socially relevant and impactful issues of open defecation and rape. The legendary singer attended the special screening with his wife and along with the star cast of the film include Anjali Patil, Niteesh Wadhwa, and litter Om Kanojia as they posed for a picture.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took to his social media, posted a picture with singer Daler Mehndi and captioned it telling fans that he grooved with Daler Mehndi at the screenings. The bond between a son and mother forming the crux of the story, the film traces the journey of Kanhu as he struggles to reach the Prime Minister as his mother met an ugly incident due to unavailability of toilets.

Delivering a social message with an emotional storyline yet again, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who has earlier helmed Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6, amongst others is all set to present Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri, and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances. The musical trio of Shankar Ehsan Loy joins hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More