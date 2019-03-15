Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra best known for writing and directing movies like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is up with the movie Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The movie features Anjali Patil, Atul Kulkarni, Om Kanojiya, Makrand Deshpande, Niteesh Wadhwa in lead roles.

After delivering some amazing movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rang De Basanti and Delhi-6, the hardworking director is again back with his movie Mere Pyare Prime Minister which has released today. The film features Anjali Patil, Atul Kulkarni, Om Kanojiya, Makrand Deshpande, Niteesh Wadhwa and Rasika Agashe. The film narrates the story of an 8-year-old boy, who is offended and disturbed after his mother Sargam is sexually abused after returning from her daily morning routine. The emotions and the sentiments of the child and his mother is something very connecting in the movie. The innocent child with his friends decides to convince the government to make toilets at their locality. He further writes a letter to the honourable Prime Minister of the country when government officials say him that only Prime Minister can help him. Some incidents and scenes resemble the scenes of Slumdog Millionaire and many dialogues written for adding humour ends up in an awkward and embarrassing situation. The music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan Loy somehow fails to impress the audience to that extent.

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra has also wasted a lot of time in covering and capturing the life of these kids and it can be said that if the movie would have been a little shorter, it could have worked better. Moreover, it is not like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra other films and somehow fail to create an impact. It is predicted that the movie will only earn Rs 1 crore on its opening day and will also face stiff competition from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Photograph and Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla.

