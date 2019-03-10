Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming socially relevant drama film Mere Pyare Prime Minister is counting stars even before its release. At the special screening in Chandigarh, Milka Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Kartik Murali and Kirron Kher showered their love on the film. Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh shares a warm bond with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after working on the former’s biopic together. Owing to the special friendship between the sports star and director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra held a special screening for the flying Sikh of India and his entire family.

Presenting an emotionally inclined story of a boy who struggles to make an appeal to the Prime Minister of India raising the issue of open defecation after his mother gets raped. Actress Kirron Kher who was present at the special screening in Chandigarh loved the film and was left emotional by the end of it. The veteran sports personality was left speechless after the film as the emotions gripped him.

Ace cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also watched the film along with Kartik Murali and Sanjay Manjrekar. Unanimously, the sportsmen were touched by the emotional appeal of the story while the social problem struck a chord with the audience. Talking about the film, Sunil Gavaskar called Mere Pyare Prime Minister a lovely film. Praising the performance of the star cast, he said that the movie carries an important message about the necessity of having a toilet. Empathising with the problems of people living in the slums, he said that he really hopes that this film spreads the message across the nation. The cricketer added that we already have toilets building up in the nation since quite years and he wishes it continues through the film’s message for the sanity and safety of our citizens.

Milkha Singh spoke about the film and said that it is very emotional and touching. Calling Rakeysh Mehra his favorite director and praising the way he depicts the storyline, he added that the same way he hopes people give the love and acceptance that the film deserves. Earlier, spiritual leader Sadhguru had showered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with praises after the director flew down to Coimbatore to organize a special screening for him.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (pen), Mere Pyare Prime Minister starring Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances. The musical trio joins hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

