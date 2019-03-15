Mere Pyare Prime Minister screening: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra organised a special screening event of the film. Stars of the film Om Kanojia, Rashika Aghashe and Anjali Patil graced the event with their presence. The film is creating a buzz on social media and is gathering positive responses from its audience.

National award-winning filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra hosted a special screening for the cast and crew of the film. Apart from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and his wife Bharti Mehra, the screening was attended by Anjali Patil, Om Kanojia, Rashika Aghashe, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The event was also graced by the renowned filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. The film which aims at bringing a change in our society has been appreciated by eminent personalities like Sadhguru, Milkha Singh and Sunil Gavaskar. Mere Pyare Prime Minister presents the bond between a son and mother building the essence of the story. The film traces the journey of Kanhu who struggles to reach the Prime Minister for his mother who met with an ugly heartbreaking incident due to unavailability of toilets.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister delivers a social message with an emotional narrative highlighting the dark shades of the city and yet again Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who has earlier helmed Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6, amongst others is all set to present Mere Pyare Prime Minister. The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances. The musical trio of Shankar Ehsan Loy joins hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar.

