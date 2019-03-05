Mere Pyare Prime Minister song Bajaa Bajaa: Bollywood's yet again treating fans with a fun Holi track. This time, people are going to groove on the latest song Bajaa Bajaa which will make everyone tap their feet. Released today, the song will take you back to the 50s as it has the touch of the iconic melody Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister song Bajaa Bajaa: The latest peppy track Bajaa Bajaa from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film ‘Mere Pyare Prime Minister’ proves to be a treat this Holi season, bringing back the iconic melody from the 50’s era. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has been a huge admirer of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, hence, as a mark of respect to his body of work, the director paid a tribute to him by recreating the iconic ‘Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat’ song from Navrang.

Talking about the song, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was quoted saying that it is a great tradition in our movies with regards to Holi Songs like Rang Barse and Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain, from Sholay. Just taking the chain forward with yet another beautiful Holi song in Mere Pyare Prime Minister with Gulzar Bhai’s original song ‘ Baja Baja Re’ which is composed with Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. As an ode to V Shantaram and his iconic song ‘Natkat’ we have taken a para from the original score and incorporated with this song ‘Baja Baja – Dhol Baja Re’. It’s the festival of colors and beautiful scene in the movie which takes the story forward.”

Sharing the song on social media, the director said that this year, Holi will be incomplete without Bajaa Bajaa Bajaa Dhol Bajaa Re. Here’s the song, take a look!

Composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy, ‘Bajaa Bajaa’ is penned by Gulzar and crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Divya Kumar, Asha Bhosale, Rekha Bharadwaj, Shrinidhi Ghatate, and Neela Mulhekar altogether. The video is a visual delight showcasing the lead actress Anjali Patil drenching the festivity of Holi in a pompous celebration.

One of the most-awaited movies of the year, Mere Pyare Prime Minister voices the issue of open defecation intertwined with an emotional backdrop of a mother and son relationship. The story revolves around Kahnu, a boy from the slums in Mumbai, as he pleads the Prime Minister for sanitation facilities after his mother encounters an ugly incident.

The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances. Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

