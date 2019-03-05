Mere Pyare Prime Minister song: One of the most awaited movies of the year, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is creating a lot of buff for it. As the makers are going to release another soulful track Kanha Re Kanha Re, there are a lot of expectations from it. The song will showcase the purest form of love, a mother-son relationship. Here's what all we know.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister song: After releasing the title track and Rezgaariyaan, the makers are geared up for another track which is composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy. Titled ‘Kanha Re Kanha Re’ will be an ode to all mothers.

The trailer of the movie has struck chords with the audience owing to its hard-hitting storyline. Just like in Rang De Basanti the director had incorporated a song ‘Luka Chuppi’ beautifully showcasing mother-son relations, Rakeysh has come up with one more song which showcases a mother-son relationship spectacularly on the big screen.

Director of the movie was quoted saying in an interview that he has been very lucky to have songs in his kitty and movies which are an ode to the mothers. ‘Kanha Re Kanha Re’ in Mere Pyare Prime Minister highlights the essence of the film which is about a mother-son relationship. While in Rang De Basanti he had Luka Chuppi picturized on Waheeda Rahman, this song in Mere Pyare talks about the child’s aspirations in life. He also added that in his brief to Gulzaar Bhai who has given beautiful lyrics to this song was simple ‘As if Yasoda Miyaa is singing to her Kanha / Krishna. The song cements their relationship beautifully takes it to next level. The song is high on emotions and he is quite sure every mother-child will be able to relate it.

The story revolves around four children living in a Mumbai slum, 8-year-old Kanhu living in a slum of Mumbai, writes a letter to the Prime Minister after an ugly incident happens with his mother. It highlights the relationship between a mother and son and stars National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil in the role of the mother.

The film starring National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri, and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances. The music of the film is given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial ‘Mere Pyare Prime Minister’ is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

