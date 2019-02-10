Another super meaty content by the refined director of Bollywood, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister is out with its trailer now and the audience seem to be quite impressed. The story revolves around an 8-year-old boy Kanhu who writes a letter to the prime minister of India and about what concludes it all!

Mere Pyare Prime Minister has been one of the most awaited movies of 2019 helmed by the refined director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He is popular for bringing different kinds of content to the film industry and some of his massive hits include Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. From this only, you can judge the audience’s excitement his next.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister will be a little different from the other directorials of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as it doesn’t involve much money but more of hard work. Well, the makers of the movie have finally dropped the trailer and the audience is quite impressed. The video starts on a very captivating scene where 6-7-year-old slum kids are shown at the residence of the Prime Minister of India, a lane of Lok Kalyan Marg. One of these kids, named Kanhaiya assertively questions the guard about whether the prime minister lives here.

The story revolves around a son Kanhu and a mother Sargam who live alone and love each other extremely. The slum boy sells random things to support his mother financially and the fun turn happens when he goes out to sell condoms on street and his mother gets shocked.

The story seems a little fun, a little of grief and a lot about exposing the social mishaps of our country. Overall, the movie focusses on putting out issues like sanitation and even sexual violence. watch the video here!

