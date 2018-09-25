Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Merey Pyare Prime Minister gets a new release date. The film which is based on Mahatma Gandhi was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 2 but now the film starring Kaala actor Anjali Patil will release in December, this year.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to announce the official release date of Merey Pyare Prime Minister. The film that revolves around the mother-son relationship will star Newton actor Anjali Patil. Music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Merey Pyare Prime Minister will hit the theatres on December 14, this year. Merey Pyare Prime Minister is all about 4 kids who live in a Mumbai slum. Just like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s blockbuster film Rang De Basanti, the movie is expected to entertain the audience.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's #MereyPyarePrimeMinister to release on 14 Dec 2018… Film highlights mother-son relationship… Stars Anjali Patil… Music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy… Lyrics by Gulzar. pic.twitter.com/Bl5wb4H6YL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

Last year while interacting with media, the Merey Pyare Prime Minister director was noted saying that the film is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, who was a warrior on sanitation issues. Based on Gandhi, the film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. According to Mehra, it was the relevant date to release the film but recently the makers of the film revealed that the film has got a new release date.

Talking about Anjali Patil’s other project, the star was last seen in Kaala. Helmed by Pa. Ranjith, Kaala starring Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj and Samuthirakani. Bankrolled by Dhanush, Kaala was made under the banners of Wunderbar Films. Kaala was a blockbuster and garnered around Rs 159.6 crore. Released on June 7, this year, the film received a massive number of love and praises from the audience.

