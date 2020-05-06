Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta announces the name of their princess and introduced Anayka to the world. Take a look—

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta embraced their parenthood on April 15. Both of them welcomed their bundle of joy and immediately informed their fans on social media about the new phase of their life with their newborn baby girl. After entertaining her fans with cute videos with her baby girl, recently Smriti Khanna announced the name of baby girl which she decided with her husband Gautam Gupta.

Smriti Khanna posted an adorable picture and introduced Anayka to the entire world. The pictures seem to be taken from the hospital bed after the actor delivered her baby girl. While the parents are flaunting their smiles, the baby girl’s eyes are set on her dad. This won’t be wrong to say that Smriti Khanna was very active on social media and also made headlines for her amazing transformation which she achieved in just a week after her delivery.

Though later she was trolled for sharing edited pictures, Smriti Khanna replied to all nasty comments with her honesty. Later, Smriti Khanna also shared a video where she narrated her 9-month long journey with her followers and also revealed how she lost her post-pregnancy weight by natural mediums. She also added that swimming is a great exercise during pregnancy and she used to do it twice or thrice a week.

Take a look at Smriti Khanna’s post—

On the work front, Smriti Khanna did her acting debut with the show It’s Complicated in 2013. Post to which she also appeared in shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nandaniyaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

