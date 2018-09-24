Finally, after courting a lot of controversy for his movie Mersal, Tamil actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay's hard work has been paid off as the actor has bagged an International award for his phenomenal acting skills in the movie. As soon as the news came into the limelight, Tweeple flooded his Twitter handle with their wishes.

Popularly known for his role in the film Mersal, Tamil actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay has been honoured with an International Best Actor Award by International Achievement Recognitions Awards. IARA recently took to Twitter to inform about the same. Soon after, the microblogging site was flooded with the congratulatory messages. The film recently courted a lot of controversy for taking a dig at the Goods and Services Tax Scheme and Digital India initiative, implemented by the Modi government. The film also raised a lot of eyebrows of various political groups after allegedly hurting the Hindu sentiments.

Several actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and host of Tamil representatives came out in support of the movie along with Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister P Chidambaram, DMK working president M K Stalin.



Check out the congratulatory wishes for actor Vijay on his big achievement:

Congratulations Thalapathy Vijay! Truly deserved https://t.co/TGWHhtJFG6 — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 23, 2018

IARA is a London based company that was founded in 2014, which honours the outstanding talents within the arts and entertainment industry. Apart from Mersal actor Vijay, Joshua Jackson (Children of a Lesser God), Kenneth Okolie (The Royal Hibiscus Hotel), Adjetey Anang (Side Chick Gang), Khumbulani Kay Sabiya (Agent) and Taim Hasan (El Heba El Awda) were in the list of nominees.

The ceremony was held on September 22 at the Hilton Hotel, Canary Wharf in London. However, actor Vijay could not attend the event due to his busy schedule.

2017 Diwali release, Mersal is based on two brothers’ Maran and Vetrri’s fight against the system, which tore their family apart after their parents’ murder. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also features Nithya Menon, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SJ Surya, Vadivelu and Sathyaraj.

The movie broke all the records at the box office and became the highest grossing film of the actor Vijay. The film crossed Rs 200-crore at the box office. It had earned Rs 43.50 crore worldwide on its first day itself.

