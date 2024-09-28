Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress will portray the matriarch of a Midwestern family in a project that marks a second attempt to bring the story to the small screen.

Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

Meryl Streep is set to lead a new television adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s critically acclaimed novel ‘The Corrections’ at CBS Studios. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress will portray the matriarch of a Midwestern family in a project that marks a second attempt to bring the story to the small screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS Studios is currently in the early stages of developing this drama, with Franzen himself adapting the 2001 novel and serving as an executive producer.

This new adaptation follows a previous effort by HBO, which filmed a pilot in 2012 featuring Chris Cooper and Dianne Wiest but ultimately chose not to move forward with the series.

MUST READ | Meryl Streep Advocates For Afghan Women’s Rights At United Nations

The rights to Franzen’s novel have been held by Paramount since producer Scott Rudin acquired them in the early 2000s.
Recently, the project transitioned from Paramount Television Studios to CBS Studios following the shutdown of PTVS last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Corrections’ won the National Book Award in 2001 and explores the complexities of a Midwestern family as they come together for a Christmas gathering while navigating the patriarch’s declining health.

Streep’s character, the family’s mother, is particularly focused on creating a memorable final celebration before her husband’s dementia worsens, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Currently, Streep can be seen in Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘, and her recent projects include the second season of HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ and films such as ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Let Them All Talk’, and the 2019 adaptation of ‘Little Women’.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor To Play Villain In Dhoom 4 As Aditya Chopra Kicks Off Reboot Without Original Cast

(With inputs from ANI)

