While the most of her fans are drooling over her eyebrows tricks and winking, a few must have noticed that the girl has a beautiful smile too.

Well, most of the guys in India are drooling over Priya Prakash Varrier’s eyebrows tricks, but a few must have noticed that the overnight star also has a beautiful and breathtaking smile. The winking video is still trending on the Internet and Priya Prakash has been declared as the National Crush of India. The beauty came to recognition when the song Manikya Malaraaya from the movie Oru Adaar Love was released on YouTube. The song went viral at the time it got released and is trending on social media websites.

Priya Prakash, who is about to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with the movie Oru Adaar Love has become a social media figure. The feeds of various social networking sites are pouring with her beautiful pictures, videos and memes on the winking video. Well, after digging deeper into her Instagram account, we have come up with some of her most beautiful pictures that justify her beautiful smile. The 18-year-old has got beautiful features and the pictures down below are a proof.

In mere two days, the girl has become the internet star and is winning numerous hearts. The debut movie of Priya Prakash is to be released on March 03, 2018. The Video has already become popular in a very short time and has come out to be a kick start to her acting career. This beautiful Malayalam actor took only 30 sec to set social networking sites on fire. Not only this, she is followed by thousands of people overnight and became a known face to millions. According to a report on catchnews, Priya has gained more than 606 thousand followers on Instagram in a single day becoming only the 3rd celebrity in the world to get the massive following on the photo-sharing site in one day.