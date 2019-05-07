Met Gala 2019: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one of the most glamorous actors who never misses a chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Recently, the actor has created a buzz on social media with her fairytale avatar at Met Gala 2019. Dressed in Zac Posen gown, the actor killed the show.

Deepika Padukone takes over the red carpet with her fairytale look

Met Gala 2019: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the most stunning actors who constantly prove herself with her trendy attires or looks. Starting from her seriousness of performing roles on-screen to dazzling well on the red carpet, the actor leaves no chance of making her fans go weak on the knees. Currently, the actor has astonished her fans with her appearance at the MET Gala event in New York. The 33-year-old actor was dressed in a Zac Posen’s pink corset gown. The embroidery on her gown and textures made the actor look more ravishing. Moreover, her retro hairdo made her look like a Barbie doll.

Further, the actor completed her looks wearing pink stylish earrings and bracelet. The actor walked the red carpet with absolute grace and elegance. She opted for a custo-made dress with 3D pictures and which made it even more gorgeous. Reports suggest that the theme of MET Gala 2019 was Camp: Notes on Fashion. The show was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay.

It is not the first time when Deepika Padukone attended the glamorous night. Deepika appeared for the third time. First, she appeared in the year 2017 for her film Hollywood movie, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. That time she opted for a Tommy Hilfiger’s ivory dress with a beautiful flower crown.

In 2018, she was seen donning in designer Prabal Gurung’s red dress and further added to her looks with bright red pout and diamond jewellery, which is added more to her looks.

Talking on the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Not only this Chhapaak will also mark as a production debut for Deepika Padukone.

