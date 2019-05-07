Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra has proved to be fashionista at Met Gala 2019 while walking at the red carpet in a mesh and grey-yellow-pink Dior sheer gown. The feathered hem attached to her outfit added glam in her appearance. The look was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland. Accompanied by her husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas, she walked the red carpet with utmost grace.

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra who has always experimented with her outfits has once again given a unique definition of stylish fashion at Met Gala 2019. While walking at the red carpet of the most popular event, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in her choice of outfit. Donning a mesh and grey-yellow-pink Dior sheer gown, with a thigh-high slit and feathered hem, she carried her outfit effortlessly. A feathered-hem cape attached to her dress gave a dramatic look to her appearance.

Afro curls with a crown-like piece hairstyle and highlighted grey eyebrows with a white eyeliner made her appearance distinctive from her previous looks. The look seems to be inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland for the theme called, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

She walked the red carpet with her husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas. The couple twinned their outfits in Dior. Nick Jonas wore an all-white suit. His thin and fake moustache gave an impression of Italian mafia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxJga61grOO/

Overall the outfit of Priyanka Chopra looked a little bit exaggerated yet extravagant.

This is Priyanka’s third appearance at the Met Gala, while it’s a second appearance with Nick Jonas. At the 2017, Met Gala event, the duo wore outfits of fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s creations.

This year the theme is inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, Notes on Camp. In her essay, Susan defined ‘camp’ as: ‘The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is busy in shooting Shonali Bose’ Sky is Pink. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. Apart from this movie, she will also be seen in Isn’t it Romantic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App