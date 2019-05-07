Met Gala 2019: The Met Gala, globe's biggest costume parade is back and the stars prepped themselves for the event that took place in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Showcasing the unique fashionable attires, the actors made it a day to remember. High on fashion meters, Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra also graced the red carpet with hubby Nick Jonas. The Dior gown and frothy curls of the lady have now become meme material on social media. Check out some of them here!

Met Gala 2019: Bollywood’s glam queen Priyanka Chopra graced the Met Galal 2019 red carpet hand in hand with hubby Nick Jonas. The diva turned heads with her extravagant fashionable look and is making headlines since then. Not to mention, Priyanka Chopra has a special corner for Met Gala as she met her husband Nick Jonas in Met Gala 2017 and a blooming love story resulted in a happy marriage. The occasion has a special place in their hearts and for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas fans too.

This time, the Bollywood actor left everyone spellbound as she walked the red carpet of Mer Gala 2019 in a sheer silver gown with different colours flowing down. The diva arrived with her American singer husband Nick Jonas, who dazzled in an all-white suit, styled with an Indian dupatta (Well, why not?). Not just this, adding a little Italian retro drama to his look, Nick Jonas carried a fake moustache too.

Talking about Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra who proved to be the game changer of Met Gala 2019 has brought along some crazy Twitter reactions on her look. The spiky silver gown of Priyanka Chopra was not enough to create a retro drama, so she took on the heavy curly hairdo with tight and foaming curls. Looking like a queen, the diva stole all the limelight. With the unique grey eyebrows, Priyanka chose a white eyeliner over a black one, to pop it up a little bit.

Although fashion enthusiasts appreciated her look a lot, many people could stop but laugh. Uniqueness comes with a cost and the same happened with Priyanka! A majority of people did not understand the theme and her look and started trolling her. Not just this, Priyanka Chopra has even given birth to some meme materials on Twitter.

From people calling her the new scarecrow to comparing her with Alice in Wonderland, Twitter has all the craziness. Priyanka Chopra even reminded some people of Monica’s humidity issues. Well, take a look at some of these Twitter reactions on Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look 2019!

I think #PriyankaChopra watched movie "Chalbaaz" before getting ready for the event. She got inspired from the make-up that #SriDevi did for her Aunt 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9GxSUiTKWS — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 7, 2019

*when you have plan for clubbing, and you sleep while waiting for ur friends*#MetGala #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/IWdbwcMANb — chai ka charsi (@sumeet_b) May 7, 2019

Let us take a moment to appreciate this lady

You need a whole new level of confidence and self hate to do this to you #PriyankaChopra#MetGala pic.twitter.com/aYElN7AqAJ — Susan Storm (@YuckkYou) May 7, 2019

Pic 1 : Your Facebook Profile picture

Pic 2 : Your Aadhar card picture #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/KLjPeifzgs — Chowkidar Shalini Bajpai👧 (@sbajpai2811) May 7, 2019

