Met Gala 2025: A Guide And All You Need To Know About This Year’s New Theme

The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night, is almost here—and this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the most meaningful yet. Set for May 5, 2025, the gala’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night, is almost here—and this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the most meaningful yet.

The Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, is almost here—and this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the most meaningful yet. Set for May 5, 2025, the gala’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” It draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The night will highlight the depth, creativity, and legacy of Black fashion and cultural influence.

The annual fundraiser supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and this year’s exhibition, which opens to the public on May 6, will reflect the same powerful theme.

As a tribute to the exhibition’s spotlight on tailoring and menswear, guests have been asked to follow the dress code “Tailored for You.” And while the red carpet will certainly be filled with breathtaking looks, the evening’s co-chairs are just as exciting as the fashion.

Let’s take a look at the all-star lineup of co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala—each chosen for their impact, individuality, and connection to the theme.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Colman Domingo: A Voice for Visibility and Style

Actor Colman Domingo has had a major year. Known for his work in Rustin, Euphoria, and more, Domingo has received an Emmy Award and been nominated for both Oscars and a Tony. In 2024, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

He made his Met Gala debut just last year for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, wearing a striking cream and black tuxedo by Willy Chavarria, along with a bouquet of white calla lilies that completed his elegant look.

Domingo has become a standout on red carpets everywhere—from wearing a Balmain armor-style coat to rocking neon Valentino. But fashion, for him, is deeply personal.

“I am a Black man who loves style, loves tailoring, and it struck me that I had never seen images like that—of myself, saying, I belong in these clothes,” he said in an interview. “I always had to look for a vision outside of myself.”

Domingo, who is openly queer, has always brought a bold and unapologetic energy to both his roles and his fashion choices.

“I feel like I’m firing on all cylinders,” he added. “I feel like telling everybody’s story. Everything that can possibly live in this body, I’m here for it—and I’m also here for the fun and the fashion and the shenanigans. I don’t know how long this is going to last, but while it’s happening right now, I’m going to enjoy myself.”

Lewis Hamilton: Speed Meets Style

British Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton isn’t new to the Met Gala. In fact, he’s been a regular fixture since 2015. But this year, he’s stepping into a new role as co-chair.

Hamilton is tied with legend Michael Schumacher for the most F1 World Drivers’ Championship titles (seven) and holds records for the most wins for a single team (Mercedes), and the most British Grand Prix victories (nine). But he’s also well known for using his platform to speak out on racial justice, social change, and environmental issues.

On top of that, he’s helped make F1 synonymous with high fashion. Whether it’s at a racetrack or a red carpet, Hamilton always makes a statement.

About this year’s Met Gala theme, he shared: “Naturally, I hope this year’s Met Gala sparks conversation and reconfirms the connection between fashion and self-expression, and how deep it runs in Black culture. I hope it allows us to show that we have ownership of our identity and how we see ourselves and how we see one another, and how we use fashion to combat preconceived notions with humanity and dignity.”

He also spoke on the importance of standing up for diversity. “If you think about where we are in the world—and particularly in the States, in terms of people pulling back on diversity—I think this Met Gala sends a really strong message that we must continue to celebrate and elevate Black history.”

A$AP Rocky: The Fashion Killa Returns

If there’s anyone who brings creativity to every outfit, it’s A$AP Rocky. The rapper has long been praised for his bold and unpredictable fashion. Whether he’s in a Gucci kilt, a pink suit, or a patchwork quilt coat, Rocky dresses by instinct.

“I dress how I feel. I just go off emotion,” he once said.

Alongside a career that includes Grammy nominations, hit albums, and major brand deals, Rocky has kept fashion at the heart of his public persona. He’s also known for being one half of one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples, alongside Rihanna. The two regularly steal the spotlight at events—including the Met Gala.

Back in 2024, Rihanna even joked, “Isn’t he the best? I be feeling bummy as shit next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant.”

This year, Rocky is excited about the focus on Black creativity. “When people celebrate a different culture or race, sometimes it’s done with intent, sometimes with ulterior motives,” he said. But he called this year’s Met theme “genuine” and “important,” and is looking forward to “seeing everybody celebrate Black excellence.”

Pharrell Williams: Music, Fashion, and Power

Pharrell Williams is no stranger to the Met Gala. He’s attended several times and even served as co-chair once before in 2017. But this year feels particularly fitting for his return, as he now leads Louis Vuitton’s menswear division—and the brand is sponsoring the 2025 gala.

With 13 Grammy wins and a music career that has spanned decades, Pharrell has also been a major force in fashion. His style blends streetwear and high fashion in a way few can match.

Speaking about the Met’s 2025 theme, he said: “I want it to feel like the most epic night of power, a reflection of Black resiliency in a world that continues to be colonized, by which I mean policies and legislation that are nothing short of that.”

He continued, “That’s why it’s so important to me to have successful Black and brown people of every stripe in the room: not just athletes and actors and actresses, entertainers, but also authors, architects, folks from the fintech world. We’ve got to invest in each other. We’ve got to connect with each other, because it’s going to take everybody to coalesce the force of Black and brown genius into one strong, reliable force. It’s our turn.”

LeBron James: A Slam Dunk Debut

NBA icon LeBron James will make his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala this year, serving as the honorary chair.

James is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players in history. He holds the record for most career points in the NBA, has four championship rings, three Olympic gold medals, and a long list of other honors—including 20 ESPY Awards.

But off the court, he’s made a name for himself in the fashion world, too. From bold tunnel looks to limited-edition sneakers and high-end streetwear, James has brought serious style to the NBA spotlight.

Whether it’s his collaboration with Kith or his psychedelic Louis Vuitton jackets at the Paris Olympics, James has shown that fashion is another arena where he dominates.

At this year’s Met Gala, fans will finally get to see how LeBron brings that eye for fashion to one of the most-watched red carpets in the world.

A Night of Style, Culture, and Celebration

This year’s Met Gala promises more than just glamorous outfits. With a theme that honors Black style, culture, and resilience, and a lineup of co-chairs who embody those values, May 5 is set to be a night to remember.

The exhibit that follows at the Met’s Costume Institute will give the public a chance to explore the deep history and creativity of Black fashion—and see firsthand why this year’s gala is more than just a party. It’s a celebration of identity, power, and the people who define the future of style.