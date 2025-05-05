Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
MET Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Stars Suited Up To Tailor Their Way Into Fashion History

More than a celebrity parade, the MET Gala raises funds for the Costume Institute’s annual exhibitions. It’s also where the world’s most influential people show us that clothes are never just clothes — they’re stories, statements, and sometimes, outright spectacles.

MET Gala 2025: All Eyes On Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Stars Suited Up To Tailor Their Way Into Fashion History


The MET Gala 2025 just got a massive desi upgrade. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh are set to make their debut at fashion’s most dramatic red carpet, while Priyanka Chopra will make her fifth glorious return — with Nick Jonas in tow, of course. This year’s gala, held as always at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the first Monday of May, comes with a theme as sharp as a perfectly pressed lapel. Titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, the exhibition takes a deep dive into Black dandyism and diasporic fashion inspired by Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion.

Bollywood Meets the MET — Finally

Shah Rukh Khan is finally making it to the MET steps. The King of Bollywood is trading his iconic arms-outstretched pose for some high fashion drama. Kiara Advani, whose red carpet track record looks more polished than a couture heel, will join him. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, fresh off selling out arenas and making designer shades a personality trait, will walk into the MET looking like a Punjabi James Bond (we hope).

Priyanka Chopra, a seasoned MET Gala slayer, isn’t sitting this one out. She’s marking her fifth appearance, likely in a custom look that could stop traffic from Manhattan to Mumbai. And yes, Nick Jonas will be by her side, possibly matching again — fashion couple goals, as always.

This Year’s Theme: Suit Up, But Make It Personal

Forget feathers and fairy-tale gowns — 2025 is all about the cut. The theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” honors the art, culture, and cool of Black fashion aesthetics. Inspired by historical sharp dressers who used clothing as identity, rebellion, and art, the theme flips the fashion script from costume to craft.

The dress code? “Tailored for You”. Translation: bring your best fit, literally. Whether it’s a three-piece power suit or a draped sari reimagined as a blazer, the look must speak heritage, swagger, and self-expression.

Indian Stars To Serve Some Subcontinent Sass

With Indian stars making waves globally, expectations are sky-high — and so are the heels. Designers from both India and abroad are likely behind the scenes right now working overtime to fuse tradition with tailoring. We’re talking embroidery with edge, turbans with trim, bandhgalas with bite.

This isn’t just about making an entrance — it’s about making fashion history. With India sending four big names to the gala this year, all eyes (and lenses) are waiting to see how Bollywood blends with Black dandyism.

MET Gala: Where Couture Meets Cultural Commentary

More than a celebrity parade, the MET Gala raises funds for the Costume Institute’s annual exhibitions. It’s also where the world’s most influential people show us that clothes are never just clothes — they’re stories, statements, and sometimes, outright spectacles.

This year, the story includes a lot more India — and we’re here for every stitched, sparkly, statement-making second of it.

Also Read: At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

