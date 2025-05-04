Home
Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

With Met Gala 2025 just days away, the buzz around fashion’s most high-profile night is reaching a fever pitch. While cameras capture every step on the red carpet, the real intrigue lies behind museum doors — where glamour meets an ironclad rulebook.

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Inside Met Gala 2025: Theme, guest rules, no-phone policy, Anna Wintour's dining bans, outfit approvals, and ultra-exclusive seating.


As the first Monday of May draws near, anticipation is building for the Met Gala 2025 — fashion’s most exclusive and scrutinised event. While millions around the world fixate on the live-streamed red carpet, dazzling official photos, and couture critiques, the real mystique of the Met begins only once the celebrities step inside the hallowed halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s Met Gala carries the theme Tailored for You,” tied to the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The exhibition highlights Black Dandyism, prompting expectations of striking menswear and a celebration of Black designers.

Met Gala 2025 Rules

No Phones and No Selfies — Except in the Bathroom

The Met Gala enforces a strict no-phones rule, aimed at helping attendees enjoy the evening distraction-free. But as with any rule, there are breaches. Most notably, the infamous 2017 bathroom selfie taken by Kylie Jenner — featuring A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat, Kim Kardashian, Frank Ocean, Brie Larson, Slick Woods, and P Diddy — remains an enduring image from the usually private event.

No Parsley, No Garlic, No Onion: Anna Wintour’s Dining Rules

Curating more than fashion, Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour is also particular about the food. According to The New York Post and Amy Odell, author of Anna: The Biography, the menu is stripped of onion, garlic, and parsley — all nixed to prevent bad breath or awkward post-dinner smiles with herbs in teeth.

Flavor profiles may take a hit, but it’s all in the name of elegance. Bruschetta is also notably absent from the menu due to its potential for causing wardrobe accidents — a precaution highlighted in 2016, when model Karlie Kloss had to alter her gown after a red wine mishap.

No Smoking Indoors — Even for the World’s Most Stylish

In a nod to preserving the museum’s priceless fashion exhibits and preventing lingering odors, smoking is strictly forbidden inside. Despite the guest list boasting the world’s most powerful figures in fashion, film, and music, there are no exceptions — at least not officially.

Fame Won’t Get You in Free

Entry to the Met Gala doesn’t come cheap — even for A-listers. In 2024, a single ticket was priced at $75,000 (£56,000), up from $50,000 (£37,000) in 2023, according to Time. A full table? That’ll cost $350,000 (£261,000).

That said, not every star foots the bill personally. Often, fashion houses sponsor celebrities in exchange for walking the red carpet in their designs.

Every Outfit Needs Anna’s Approval To Enter Met Gala 2025

Before gracing the Met Gala red carpet, many outfits must first receive the all-important “AWOK” — Anna Wintour Okay. Though it’s unclear whether Wintour approves every single look, Amy Odell implies in her biography that her stamp of approval is a critical checkpoint. Still, some fashion choices — like Jared Leto’s cat suit — raise questions about how far that control stretches.

A Guest List and Seating Plan with Surgical Precision

Even after shelling out tens of thousands for a seat, guests don’t get to pick where they sit. Seating at the Met Gala is painstakingly planned.

