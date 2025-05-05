Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Staying true to Diljit’s roots, Gurung is curating a look that beautifully combines Punjabi tradition with high fashion, showcasing Indian craftsmanship and cultural pride on the global stage.

Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to mark a milestone moment as he gears up for his debut appearance at the MET Gala 2025, the most prestigious night in the fashion world. The singer and actor will become the first and only Indian male celebrity with a seat at this year’s elite event.

Diljit will be accompanied by acclaimed fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who is not only hosting him at the event but also designing his ensemble.

Staying true to Diljit’s roots, Gurung is curating a look that beautifully combines Punjabi tradition with high fashion, showcasing Indian craftsmanship and cultural pride on the global stage.

Sharing the Table with Shakira and Global Icons

Diljit’s invitation is more than just a red carpet moment—he will be seated at Gurung’s exclusive table alongside international celebrities like Shakira, Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger, and other iconic personalities, as reported by The Times Of India.

His presence symbolizes a powerful moment of South Asian representation and cultural crossover in global fashion.

Prabal Gurung’s Legacy at the MET Gala

Designer Prabal Gurung, a prominent advocate for Asian representation in the fashion world, has dressed several high-profile attendees at past MET Galas. His client list includes Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and global stars like Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Simone Ashley, and Kaley Cuoco.

The buzz around Diljit’s MET Gala debut was confirmed through his Instagram Stories. The artist posted a simple “First time ⏳” message, paired with the track “MET GALA” by Gunna, hinting at his upcoming appearance. Later, he shared a picture of a MET Gala welcome hamper, further confirming the news.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani Also Set to Debut

Joining Diljit at this year’s MET Gala are Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, both of whom recently arrived in New York in preparation for their first appearances at the prestigious fashion gathering.

Veteran MET Gala attendee Priyanka Chopra Jonas will return to the red carpet for her fifth appearance, this time alongside Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. Chopra continues to be a strong presence for Indian representation at the global event.

This year’s MET Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, pays tribute to 300 years of Black fashion history and the rich legacy of Dandyism. The theme is expected to inspire bold and meaningful fashion statements from global attendees.

