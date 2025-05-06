Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says 'Hi India' as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

His turban was adorned with jewels, and a regal necklace known as a maharaja haar added to the grandeur. Completing the outfit, he carried a sword that gave the look a historic and powerful presence.

In a heartwarming crossover moment, Shakira greeted Indian fans with a cheerful “Hi India” as she relaxed with Diljit Dosanjh inside a vanity van at the MET Gala 2025.

The video, which is now going viral, shows the Colombian pop sensation chatting with the Punjabi music star. Both seem completely at ease, sharing laughs and good vibes. Nicole Scherzinger and Tessa Thompson also make an appearance in the clip.

Glam Squad Before the Red Carpet

In the video, Shakira takes a moment to introduce everyone around her. When she turns to Diljit, she says, “Say hi to India. Hi India.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Before walking the MET steps, Diljit was seen posing with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in what looked like a pre-event shoot on a lavish staircase.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Also present in the photo were Hollywood actress Tessa Thompson, model Precious Lee, and Diljit’s close friend and designer, Prabal Gurung. The group radiated glamor in the stylish setting.

A Royal Tribute to Punjab

Diljit’s outfit quickly became one of the standout looks of the night. He wore a majestic Maharaja-inspired ensemble as a tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

The look was created by designer Prabal Gurung and reflected Diljit’s deep connection to his cultural roots. The outfit featured an ivory and gold color palette, with a sharp silhouette and dramatic cape embroidered with Punjabi script.

His turban was adorned with jewels, and a regal necklace known as a maharaja haar added to the grandeur. Completing the outfit, he carried a sword that gave the look a historic and powerful presence.

An Evening With the Icons

Beyond the red carpet, Diljit was part of a select group invited to an exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour. Reports say he shared the table with Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger, Gayle King, and other global stars.

He was also one of the few Indian celebrities in attendance at the gala. Joining him were Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani, who revealed her baby bump in a dramatic Gaurav Gupta gown.

The MET Gala 2025 offered a stunning blend of cultures, fashion, and unforgettable moments. Among them, Shakira’s shoutout to India and her chill time with Diljit stood out as one of the most talked-about highlights.

