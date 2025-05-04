MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

The Met Gala 2025 is going for something fresh, thoughtful, and full of meaning this year. Instead of just focusing on glitz and glam, the event is diving into a lesser-known part of fashion history — and it’s all about style as a statement.

The Met Gala 2025 is going for something fresh, thoughtful, and full of meaning this year, instead of just focusing on glitz and glam.

The Met Gala 2025 is going for something fresh, thoughtful, and full of meaning this year. Instead of just focusing on glitz and glam, the event is diving into a lesser-known part of fashion history — and it’s all about style as a statement.

The dress code? It’s called “Tailored for You.”

The theme? “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

That means we’re in for a red carpet filled with bold, tailored looks that speak to Black creativity, elegance, and identity. This isn’t just about looking good — it’s about how clothes can carry history, pride, and resistance.

The Theme Comes From a Powerful Exhibit

This year’s theme ties directly to a new exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, opening on May 10 and running until October 26. It’s inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity — and Miller herself is curating the show.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

So what’s the show all about? It looks at how Black people have used fashion and style to shape their identities, especially in the U.S. and Europe. It explores how clothes have been used not just to stand out, but to push back against racism, stereotypes, and class divisions.

The exhibit will feature fashion, art, and objects dating all the way back to the 1700s — showing how these styles weren’t just trends, but powerful tools for self-expression.

So, What Is Black Dandyism Anyway?

Let’s break it down. Dandyism is all about style — think attention to detail, polished fits, and flair. But for Black people, it’s always been more than just fashion.

Back in the 1700s in England, wealthy slave owners would sometimes dress their enslaved workers in fancy clothes to show off their wealth. This created the idea of a “luxury slave” or a “dandified servant.”

But Black men caught on to the message behind those clothes — and started owning it. As Monica L. Miller, who’s also a professor at Columbia University, explained, “Black men read the room, recognizing the power dynamics clothing signaled, and began making their involuntary uniforms their own.”

From there, Black dandyism became a way to use clothes as a form of resistance — pushing back against not just racism, but also classism, sexism, and homophobia. Personal style became a kind of silent protest, a way to take up space and be seen.

Fashion as Power

This year’s Met Gala is really about how fashion can carry meaning. It’s not just about being stylish — it’s about how clothes can reflect who you are and what you stand for.

As Miller put it in a statement to Vogue back in February, “Dandyism can seem frivolous, but it often poses a challenge to or a transcendence of social and cultural hierarchies. It asks questions about identity, representation, and mobility in relation to race, class, gender, sexuality, and power.”

That’s the heart of this year’s theme — showing how style has always been political, personal, and powerful.

Icons of the Look: Past and Present

One of the earliest known Black dandies was Julius Soubise, a freed slave turned socialite in 18th-century London who wore extravagant outfits and became a true fashion star of his time.

In modern times, we’ve seen this energy in people like Prince, André Leon Talley, André 3000, and fashion legend Dapper Dan. Designer LaQuan Smith is another standout who blends luxury with individuality.

This year’s Met Gala co-chairs — Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and Tyler, the Creator — also lean into that vibe. So do stars like Janelle Monáe and Solange, who aren’t afraid to rock bold patterns, tailored suits, and structured looks that challenge gender norms.

Who’s Bringing the Heat This Year?

Vogue’s May 2025 covers already gave us a sneak peek of the style direction. We saw stars like A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Yara Shahidi, Aaron Pierre, Teyana Taylor, and Jon Batiste showing off their own takes on sharp, expressive tailoring.

As Monáe and actor Lakeith Stanfield put it — it’s about “individuality” and “freedom.” In other words, this year’s Gala is about dressing how you want, being who you are, and doing it with confidence.

What to Expect on May 5?

Everyone’s wondering what kind of looks we’ll see this year. Will celebs go old-school with 18th-century references? Will they bring modern street style with a tailored twist? Or maybe a mashup of both?

Whatever the case, the red carpet is going to be a celebration of Black excellence, creativity, and storytelling through fashion. Expect to see a mix of clean suits, daring cuts, rich fabrics, and powerful personal statements.