Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

Indian-American entrepreneur Mona Patel returned to the Met Gala this year—and she did it in unforgettable style. After making waves with her debut in 2024 wearing a futuristic butterfly dress by Iris van Herpen, Patel stepped onto the 2025 red carpet with a completely new look. And just like last year, she didn’t hold back.

The 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” came with a dress code of “Tailored For You”—and Patel took that concept to heart. She arrived in a custom-made suit, complete with a dramatic cape and corseted bodice, created by American fashion icon Thom Browne. The result? A perfect mix of bold tailoring, Indian craftsmanship, and personal storytelling.

Couture with a Personal Twist

While Browne’s sharp, classic tailoring stood out right away, Patel’s outfit was anything but ordinary. She described it as her own version of high fashion-meets-drag, saying, “I like to call it ‘couture drag’: take everything we love about razor-sharp menswear with a sprinkle of femininity.”

She explained how the look played with opposites—there was a halter shirt subtly peeking out beneath the tailored layers, and a corset beautifully hand-embroidered by Indian artisans. Flowing silk panels added extra movement to the outfit, making it both powerful and elegant as she walked.

The striking black outfit was balanced by a pop of ivory on the inner lining, giving depth and drama to the layered design. At the center of it all was a stunning black, beaded corset worn over the skirt, cinching her waist and adding sparkle, texture, and structure to the ensemble.

Rooted in Family and Culture

What made the look even more special was the story behind it. Patel revealed that the outfit was inspired by her childhood and her father.

“While other little girls were playing dress-up in their mom’s heels, I was in my dad’s suits—usually drowning in them, but feeling so powerful,” she shared.

That memory shaped the heart of her Met Gala look. Patel and Browne worked together to include touches from her Indian background while still keeping it modern and fashion-forward.

A Dog That Stole the Show

Of course, no Mona Patel appearance would be complete without a surprise twist—and this time, it came on four robotic legs. Alongside her on the red carpet was Vector, a robotic dog created in collaboration with developers at MIT.

The futuristic pup was dressed to impress, just like its owner. “Vector” was named after Browne’s iconic dachshund, Hector—but fully robotic, tuxed-up, diamond-leashed, and ready to outshine me at any moment,” Patel joked.

And she wasn’t kidding. Vector wore a 1000-carat emerald-cut diamond leash, moved with custom-programmed patterns, and had a personality to match the evening’s high-fashion energy.

Glam From Head to Toe

To complete her red carpet look, Patel wore a pair of sparkling black stilettos from Rene Caovilla, echoing the ornate detail of her corset. Her makeup was subtle and elegant—a soft smoky eye paired with a nude lip, striking just the right balance with her old-Hollywood-style waves.

The entire look was both bold and nostalgic, a love letter to classic dandy style mixed with modern glamour.

From Gujarat to Global Fashion Icon

Mona Patel’s rise as a fashion-forward entrepreneur is as inspiring as her Met Gala outfits. Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, she moved to the U.S. at age 22 to attend Rutgers University and later returned to India to finish her degree at Gujarat University. In 2003, she settled in Dallas, Texas, and built an impressive career in business.

Today, she’s the founder of eight companies across healthcare, tech, and real estate, worth over $100 million combined. She holds an MBA from MIT and studied at Harvard Business School as well.

Beyond business, she’s also known for her charitable work. Her nonprofit, Couture For Cause, blends fashion with giving back. The group raises money for various causes by auctioning exclusive couture pieces—many straight from Patel’s own closet.

A Met Gala Legend in the Making

Last year, Patel’s surprise debut earned her the nickname “Mystery Guest.” Her butterfly-inspired gown trended across social media and made headlines both in the U.S. and India. Her Instagram bio still playfully reads, “Mystery Guest #MET2024.”

But this year, the mystery is gone—Patel has proven she’s here to stay. With a unique sense of style, powerful personal storytelling, and a robotic dog sidekick to boot, Mona Patel is quickly becoming one of the Met Gala’s most talked-about regulars.

Reflecting on her latest fashion adventure, Patel summed up the experience with a grin: “3D-printed hats everywhere, wires, robotics parts. But hey, that’s the Met for you—it’s not glamorous unless it’s also fully uninhibited.”