As the #MeToo movement continues to gain momentum in India and more names are coming forward every other day, now Bollywood screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh has been accused by actor Rahul Raj Singh of sexual harassment. Recalling his trauma in an interview, Rahul Singh talked about an incident which took place years ago that affected his Bollywood career. Rahul Singh has said that Mushtaq had called him to his house around 11 pm where he showed him some posters of films.

Further revealing about that incident, Rahul Raj said that Mushtaq had told him that he will do something different to him which he will enjoy. Rahul said listening to this, he got a little scared. After that incident, he began receiving offers to work in the industry that made him very happy. However, Rahul on one fine day received a call from Mushtaq where he told him that whatever offers he has received of working in the industry was because of him and if he wants that this should continue then he (Rahul) will have to sleep with him.

This came as a shock to Rahul Singh that affected his career. According to Rahul Raj Singh, after this incident, he couldn’t able to concentrate in his work and suffered in the industry. Speaking about his allegations on Mushtaq Sheikh, Rahul said that he (Mushtaq) tried to make sexual advances on him multiple times and had also tried to unbutton him years before inside a car.

Recalling the difficult time, Rahul Raj Singh has alleged that he was happy that an industry man Mushtaq Sheikh, who has worked with leading stars in the industry, was impressed for him. Rahul Singh has said that he quit the television industry due to the constant harassment from Mushtaq.

Speaking about one night when Mushtaq had called him to discuss something about an upcoming project, Rahul said that he went to his house where Mushtaq told him that he will do something different to him. According to Rahul, he got scared, and left the house following which he couldn’t become the part of that project.

