Amid the #MeToo storm, after Saloni Chopra, another Bollywood actress has accused Housefull director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Speaking in an interview, Gulaab Gang actress Priyanka Bose recalled an audition during which she became extremely upset and left the place in tears.

Amid the flurry of #MeToo allegations which are coming up every day as women across professional fields continue to share their horrific tales, Lion and Gulaab Gang actress Priyanka Bose has come out and accused Housefull director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Priyanka Bose is not the only women who have pulled Sajid Khan into the #MeToo controversy as earlier, actress Saloni Chopra and others in the industry have allegedly accused the director of sexual harassment. Speaking in an interview, Priyanka Bose recalled an audition with Sajid Khan when he had sexually misconducted with her.

Priyanka Bose recalled that she was asked to wear a bikini as the role required it. Priyanka said that when she appeared after wearing the required costume, no sides were given to her. She added that he (Sajid) entered the audition room and sat on the sofa. Following this, he held his private part and said that he isn’t getting a hard-on looking at her how will his audience. This incident made her (Priyanka) extremely upset following which she left from the place in tears and went home.

Priyanka further narrated that she discussed the incident with her partner who asked her to quit. However, representing herself a strong woman, Priyanka Bose did not quit and pursued her career further.

Not only Sajid Khan but Priyanka Bose also accused the director of Gulaab Gang film Soumik Sen. She narrated that on the sets, the director, Soumik Sen always used to convey to her that how sexy is she and wanted to get into an extra-marital affair with her.

Amid the #MeToo storm, Sajid Khan was first accused by actress Saloni Chopra of sexual harassment. In a long blog, Saloni Chopra had recalled her shocking ordeal when she used to work as Sajid Khan’s assistant director. Saloni Chopra had revealed how Sajid Khan had tortured her mentally and physically.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More