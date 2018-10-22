As the #MeToo movement continues to empower women to speak out against sexual harassment they had faced, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi singer Caralisa Monteiro has now spoken against singer and music composer Anu Malik and recalled her story when she was made to feel uncomfortable the singer. Anu Malik, who has been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Alisha Chinai, has already been removed as judge from singing reality show Indian Idol.

Amid the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment against singer Anu Malik, Bollywood singer Caralisa Monteiro, the voice behind one of the most successful song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi from the film Befikre, has come out in support of allegations against the singer and shared her side of the story where she has recalled the time when she was made uncomfortable by Any Malik. Speaking against one of the most senior singers and music composers in the Bollywood industry, Caralisa Monteiro said that even before allegations were levelled against Anu Malik, people knew what kind of person he has been.

Speaking about her accusations in a recent interview, Caralisa Monteiro recalled the incident which had taken place 15 years ago when she begining her career. Talking about the specific incident, Caralisa said that Anu Malik wanted her to come to his home to work on some project when she had to him that if he wanted her to sing a song then she will meet him in the recording studio. Continuing revealing about the incident, Caralisa said that when she had met him later, she went with her friend Clinton, who is also a singer, as she was uncomfortable in going alone. Caralisa also added that everyone knew what kind of individual Anu Malik is.

Before Caralisa Monteiro, singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Alisha Chinai had validated accusations against the former Indian Idol judge and one of the senior most singer and music composer in the industry. Alisha Chinai had further added that all talks being said and discussed about Anu Malik was true and expressed her support to all those who have come out against the singer amid the #MeToo movement to express the happenings that have had happened.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More