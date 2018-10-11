Days after writer-producer-director Vinta Nanda accused sanskari actor Alok Nath of sexual assault, now Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress Renuka Shahane has come out and said that she was aware of Alok Nath's reputation. Renuka Shahane is known for his outspoken attitude had also come out in support of Tanushree Dutta when she accused actor Nana Patekar.

Days after writer-producer-director Vinta Nanda accused sanskari actor Alok Nath of sexual assault, now Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress Renuka Shahane has come out and said that she was aware of Alok Nath’s reputation. Renuka Shahane is known for his outspoken attitude had also come out in support of Tanushree Dutta when she had accused actor Nana Patekar. After allegations of sexual harassment were levelled by Vinta Nanda, actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin, now Renuka Shahane has come out and said she knew about allegations against Alok Nath.

Further speaking about Alok Nath’s behaviour, Renuka Shahane citing TV and film actress Deepika Deshpande and other young actresses may be 17, 18 year old had also mentioned that Alok Nath misbehaved with them in parties and was a person whom one should maintain distance.

Renuka Shahane had earlier in the day reacted to Deepika Amin’s tweet where she had talked about Alok Nath and accused him of being an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Renuka Shahane took to Twitter and said that she remembered that she had shared this with her several years ago.

I remember you sharing this with me many many years ago. Brave of you to come out & talk about this harassment. You, @sandymridul & @vintananda My heart goes out to you brave women ❤🙏 https://t.co/3EG2lKoBDa — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) October 10, 2018

Earlier during an interview, Renuka Shahane had shared her own experience while working with Alok Nath. Though she said that her own working experience with Alok Nath was good but mentioned that she had heard that the man has two faces. Shahane said in the interview that people in the industry have said that Alok Nath was poor at handling his drinks and this nature of him was known by others in the industry. Renuka said that she learnt about several such cases after she finished working with him in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and other projects.

