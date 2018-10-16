A stand-off was witnessed among the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and other film industries over their take regarding the ongoing #Me Too campaign. On Saturday, while addressing a WCC meeting, the AMMA secretary Siddiqui asserted that it is not right to deny a person and his profession on the basis of mere allegations.

A stand-off was witnessed among the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and other film industries over their take regarding the ongoing #Me Too campaign. On Saturday, while addressing a WCC meeting, the AMMA secretary Siddiqui asserted that it is not right to deny a person and his profession on the basis of mere allegations. Continuing their stake to defend one of the accused Dilip, the AMMA secretary slammed Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan for quitting films of Sajid Khan and Subhash Kapoor on the basis of allegations levelled against them.

Lately, Dilip was arrested after being accused of sexually harassing a female co-actor. Ever since former actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct, several celebrities have been coming forward to narrate their ordeal and the entire process has turned into a huge campaign.

During the meeting, Rima Kallingal raised the point of differences among AMMA and other film industries. On the other hand, when director Anjali Menon highlighted the action taken by CINTAA in Alok Natha and Vinta Nanda case, Sidiqui cited an example of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

He said that the actors have decided to quit the films but what if they had been accused of any sexual misconduct. He slammed their decision saying that they can’t boycott films on the basis of allegations.

Lately, several prominent personalities including author Chetan Bhagat, Union Minister MJ Akbar, veteran journalist Vinod Dua, and many others have come under the heat of ongoing Me Too campaign.

Several women have been coming forward and narrating their ordeal online with the hashtag #MeToo. Earlier, the campaign gained a lot of momentum in Hollywood when several women joined hands in a battle againt movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

