#MeToo campaign: In the wake of Me Too movement, several women from different walks of life have come forward to voice against the alleged sexual predators of the cinema industry. The latest one to join the wagon is Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan. While speaking to a leading daily, Soni has shared her horrifying experience. She said that the incident took place when she was on a film shoot when somebody tried to rape her. Luckily, they didn’t succeed. She further elaborated that she didn’t take any action ánd shared this with her roommate because she knew his family members and didn’t wish to hurt their sentiments.

Further adding to it, she said that had the incident take place now, she wouldn’t have been that magnanimous and would have complained. However, Razdan didn’t disclose the name of the person. Soni Razdan is a close friend of Vinita Nanda. Standing beside her friend Vinita Nanda, she said that Alok Nath aka Mr Sanskari had behaved badly when drunk.

Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar sparked a controversy leading to the beginning of Me Too movement. She claimed that senior actor Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her during the shoot of a song in 2008. However, Nana Patekar denied all the allegations against him and sent a legal notice to her.

Several actors have been labelled as the alleged offenders under the on-going Me Too movement. Senior actor Alok Nath, filmmaker Vikas Behl, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, filmmaker Sajid Khan are some of the names which have come to the fore under sexual harassment.

Even various Bollywood actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan have extended their support to Me Too movement. Besides this, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have even distanced themselves from the offenders’ on-going projects.

