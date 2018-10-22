In the growing allegations against music composer Anu Mallik, Alisha Chinai has come forward to validate all the accusations against him. Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit's accusations against the music composer sent a shockwave in the cinema industry. For the uninitiated, Alisha Chinai was the first one to accuse the music composer Anu Mallik, back in 1900s.

In the recent, #MeToo allegations, the music composer Anu Malik is the latest alleged offender of the cinema industry. After ousting him from the Indian Idol season 10 show, it seems the allegations are no sooner going to end for Anu Malik. After singer Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and two other women, Alisha Chinai has come forward to validate the accusations. According to a leading daily, Alisha Chinai said that every word said and written about Anu Mallik is true. She has also said that she would support all the women who have raised their opinion and hoped they can now find peace and closure in their lives.

For the uninitiated, Alisha Chinai is the original #MeToo girl. Back in 1990s, she filed a case with similar allegations. She even got a restraining order was passed against him. Even a restraining order was passed against him. She reportedly took a gap from her singing career to deal with the trauma.

Recently, singer Shweta Pandit in a long Twitter post shared her ordeal. She even called the veteran music composer a paedophile. She even thanked the singer Sona Mohapatra to raise her voice against him

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

However, Anu Malik has denied all the allegations. The lawyer has claimed that the Me Too allegations have been used for the character assassination.

Me Too movement has gained momentum. Every now and then the allegations are continued to pour in for the renowned names of the cinema industry. To name a few, senior actor Alok Nath, filmmaker Sajid Khan, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, filmmaker Vikas Behl have been allegedly accused of sexual harassment.

I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2018

Several actors have even come out to support the Me Too movement. Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan have come out in support of the Me Too movement. Not just that, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn have even distanced themselves to work with the alleged offenders’ ongoing projects.

