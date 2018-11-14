Bollywood senior actor Alok Nath has been expelled from Cine and Television Artistes Association after writer-producer's Vinta Nanda's allegations against him. She reportedly alleged that Alok Nath sexually harassed Vinta Nanda, 19 years ago. She has come forward as the #MeToo movement gained momentum across the country.

Bollywod actor Alok Nath who was allegedly accused of sexually harassment by writer producer Vinta Nanda, recently, in the growing #MeToo allegations has been expelled by the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA). The Association took to Twitter to inform about the same. In the tweet, they mentioned that in view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr. Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec.

As the #MeToo Movement has gained momentum, several women have come out to share their horrific stories. Nanda shared her experience of harassment by Alok Nath. The incident happened 19 years ago when he was acting in the television show ‘Tara’ and she was a producer and writer.

In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr. Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec. Committee of #cintaa has decided to expel him from the Association. @sushant_says @renukashahane @FIA_actors @sagaftra @RichaChadha pic.twitter.com/tcNgooWLW6 — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) November 13, 2018

Following sharing her experience of harassment, she registered a case against Alok Nath at the Oshiwara police station.

Both Nanda and Alok Nath were the members of CINTAA. A letter was sent by the association to the accused Alok Nath to seek an explanation on the allegation levelled against Alok Nath.

Condemning the act of sexual harassment in October, Ashok Pandit told IANS that when the victim is complaining to us, then association together will have to take a stand to take a decision.

Apart from Vinita Nanda, singer Sona Mohapatra and singer Shweta Pandit accused music composer Anu Mallik of sexual misconduct. It all started when Tanushree Dutta allegedly accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct during the shooting of a song in 2008. She even registered a case against him but no action was taken.

Alok Nath is best known his movies like Vivah, Ek Vivah Aesa Bhi, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and several TV shows such Bidaai, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Taal and Pardes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More