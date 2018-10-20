#MeToo Campaign: After the sexual harassment allegations, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has been fired. Informing about the same, The Fox Star Hindi took to Twitter to release a statement. In the statement, they have said that keeping in view of the serious allegations against the director Mukesh Chabbara, they have fired him. The movie is still under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry.

#MeToo Campaign: After the sexual allegations against the casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the debut director of Kizzie Aur Manny, has been fired by Fox Star Hindi from the project. Team Fox Star Hindi took to Twitter to release a statement. The statement reads, as a responsible organisation, Star India has the allegation against Mukesh Chhabra has been taken seriously and keeping in view of this, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of their film, Kizzie Aur Manny. The movie is still under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him.

However, the director has rubbished all the allegations against him. He took to Twitter to deny all the allegations. He said that it had been in the industry for years. It is unfortunate that people are resorting to name calling and making wild allegations. He has also denied about an incident which had taken place.

If anyone is indulging in rumour mongering and mischievous slandering, he would take every possible legal action to protect his reputation.

In the wake of Me Too movement, several women have come out to raise voice against the wrongdoers. Till Now, senior actor Alok Nath, filmmaker Vikas Behl, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, Singer Kailash Kher, filmmaker Sajid Khan have been named under as sexual predators.

While various actors such as Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar have opted out to work with the alleged offenders. Sajid Khan chose to step down from the directorial post.

This all started when the actor Tanushree Dutta allegedly accused senior actor Nana Patekar for misbehaving with her on the shooting sets of 2008 film Hornn Okk Pleasss. She filed the complaint in the Oshiwara police station but no action was taken yet. However, Nana Patekar has rubbished all the allegations against him.

