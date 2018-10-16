#MeToo campaign: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to speak in favour of the Me Too movement. Applauding the victims for raising the voice against the wrongdoers, in a Twitter post, she writes that Me Too should be continued in the long run. She further added that in a scenario where several women have come out in open to share their stories, one must stay cautious against the anonymous posts.

#MeToo campaign: In the wake of Me Too Movement, several Bollywood actors are voicing their opinion about the existence of sexual harassment in the Hindi cinema industry. After Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and many others, in a Twitter post, Kriti Sanon has also articulated her opinion about the rising sexual harassment cases in Bollywood. Besides this, the actor has also warned against the anonymous allegations which have been put up on the social media.

Kriti Sanon’s tweets begin from applauding the courage of a Me Too victims who have shared their story with the world. She has also emphasised that the Me Too movement should not be diluted.

The rest of her post highlights about the excessive anonymous posts on the social media. In the post, she has cautioned the media to not to consider such stories as it doesn’t have any authentication. Also, such stories can spoil the name and career.

She further wrote that this movement should be handled with responsibility. Soon after her post, the comment section was bombarded with praises for expressing her opinion regarding Me Too.

Several Bollywood actors have shown support to the on-going Me Too movement. Among them, it’s Kajol, Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, who’ve backed the movement. It all started when Tanushree Dutta alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her during the shoot of a song of 2008 movie Horn Okk Pleasss. Following this, several names were named as the alleged sexual predators under the Me too movement.

Various actors such as Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn have even distanced themselves from the alleged offenders’ projects. Meanwhile, Sajid Khan has quit from his directorial post after being named as the alleged sexual predator.

Kriti Sanon was recently featured in an item song of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree. She will also be appearing in Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More