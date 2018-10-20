#MeToo campaign: In a series of MeToo allegations, Kwan entertainment co-founder Anirban Blah attempted to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge at old Vashi creek bridge in Anvi Mumbai on Thursday night. As per reports, police rescued Anirban Blah rescued from the old Vashi creek. Later, Blah was taken to the Vashi police station and allowed to leave with his relatives and friends.

#MeToo campaign: The co-founder of Kwan entertainment Anirban Blah who was allegedly accused of seeking sexual favours from aspiring actors in Me Too allegations was rescued by police after he attempted to suicide by jumping off a bridge in Navi Mumbai. According to a news agency, Anirban Blah was spotted at old Vashi creek bridge on Thursday night when he was trying to commit suicide. Later, Blah was taken to the Vashi police station and allowed to leave with his relatives and friends.

Giving justification for his suicide, Anirban wrote an e-mail to a leading daily. The email reads as without trying to justify any of my actions, he had have tried to be the best person he could be. He didn’t have the strength to cope with what happened to them as a child in a healthy way. He said that his body would be found somewhere near Vashi creek. His licence would be with him as identification plus his tattoo.

Detailing his clothes, Anirban said that he was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. The monster inside him had won against the other part of his for too long, it’s time to kill it once and for all.

In the wake of Me Too allegations, several names have been cropped up as the alleged offenders of sexual harassment. Senior actor Alok Nath, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, filmmaker Vikas Behal, have been named under as the alleged sexual offenders.

Various actors have come forward to support the Me too allegations. Bollywood actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan are extending their support to the on-going movement.

This Me Too movement has begun after Tanushree Dutta allegedly accused the senior actor Nana Patekar. Tanushree claimed that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her during the shoot of the song of movie Horrn Okk Pleasss. Tanushree Dutta even filed the complaint against the actor but no action was taken at that time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More