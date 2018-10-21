After singer Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra's sexual misconduct allegations against the music composer Anu Malik, has been outed from the Indian Idol season 10 after Shweta Pandit's grave allegations against the music composer. She even called him a paedophile. Before her, singer Sona Mohapatra came forward to voice against him.

In the wake of #MeToo allegations, the music composer Anu Malik who was allegedly accused of sexual misconduct by Shweta Pandit is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel. As per the latest reports, the show will continue its planned schedule & they will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10.

Earlier, there were reports, the channel had been internally discussing the matter to oust the Bollywood music composer. In the previous week, the singer Shweta Pandit sent a shockwave in the cinema industry after allegedly accusing the music composer of harassment and labelled him as a paedophile. In the long Twitter post she has also thanked the singer Sona Mohapatra who came forward to voice against the music composer.

Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule & we'll invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal&Neha to judge extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10: Sony Entertainment Television #MeToo pic.twitter.com/uJmEK1cq4X — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

Following which, a series of women came out to raise voice against him. On Saturday, two women accuse the Bollywood music composer with the similar allegations. In her alleged accusation, the first woman recounted her day of the incident when the Indian Idol judge, rubbed his body against her.

While another woman during their second meeting at Sahara Studios in Goregaon, Malik asked her if she had a boyfriend.

However, Anu Mallik has denied all the allegations and called it ridiculous. Mallik’s lawyer Zulfiquar Memon called the allegations as false and baseless.

A lot of names have been cropped up during the Me Too allegations. Various names such as Alok Nath, Vikas Behl, Rajat Kapoor, Sajid Kapoor have been allegedly accused of sexual misconduct. Several celebrities have come out in support of the Me too movement. Actors such as Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar have come out to extend the support to Me Too movement.

This all started after Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against the senior actor Nana Patekar who allegedly misbehaved with her during the song shoot of 2008 movie Hornn Okk Pleasss. She even registered her complaint in Oshiwara police station but no action was taken yet.

