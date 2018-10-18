#MeToo campaign: In the light of Me Too Movement, the ex Bigg-Boss contestant Pooja Mishra has come forward to share her ordeal. She has allegedly accused Salman Khan and his brothers of raping her during the Sultan shoot. She has even made serious allegations against veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha of manipulating her by using black magic.

#MeToo campaign: Pooja Mishra accuses Salman Khan and his brothers of raping her

#MeToo campaign: In a shocking series of allegations, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Mishra has allegedly accused Salman Khan and his brothers of raping her during the Sultan shoot. She took to Instagram to share her ordeal, she alleged that Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail raped her in an unconscious state on multiple occasions. Not just that, in the video, she has also allegedly accused the renowned names of ruining her life and making her suicidal. In the same video, she allegedly accused veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha of using black magic to ‘manipulate’ her.

She even claimed that veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha hacked her phone and laptop to steal her creative ideas to lift up daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora’s career.

Besides that, Pooja has vented out her anger at Salim Khan. She said that Salim Khan did not stop him, despite knowing his actions. Soon after her post, a section of netizens debated over her alleged allegations. While some were shocked to know her ordeal whereas some thought it as a publicity stunt.

Check out her Twitter and Instagram videos.

Actress and the Model Pooja Mishra is openly accusing Salman Khan and other actors for sexually harassing her in the bollywood industry. She is the latest one raising the voice on #MeToo campaign. #PoojaMishra #SalmanKhan #BollywoodMeToo pic.twitter.com/djYFu2ANXS — Ind Samachar (@indsamachar) October 11, 2018

She has sought a public apology and compensation from both the actors.

In the wake of Me Too movement, several women have come out to speak against the renowned names of the industry. Recently, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, filmmaker Vikas Behl, Alok Nath, singer Kailash Kher, novel writer Chetan Bhagat were named as the alleged sexual predators.

Various actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan have even distanced themselves from working with the alleged offenders and also supported the on-going Me Too movement.

This movement began after Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar for allegedly misbehaving with her during the shoot of a song 2008 movie Hornn okk Pleasss. However, Nana Patekar has denied all the allegations and even sent a legal notice to the actor.

