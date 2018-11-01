Me Too movement has gained momentum across India. In the recent accusation, filmmaker Sajid Khan was allegedly accused of sexually harassment. Recently, Indian Film & Television Directors' Association sent a notice to the filmmaker seeking an explanation regarding the alleged accusations. Now, the filmmaker has responded to the allegations against him.

The MeToo Movement has become a rage across India. The accusations against renowned names of the cinema industry are continued to pour in. The alleged allegations against the filmmaker Sajid Khan sent a shockwave. After the accusations, the director stepped down from his directorial post.

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), recently, sent a notice to seek an explanation of the registered complaints. After the notice, Sajid Khan has responded to the allegations.

In his reply, he has rubbished all the allegations against him. In In the statement issued by Sajid Khan, he has apologised to IFTDA for embarrassing the association by the alleged accusation against him. He has further stated that the accusations have irreparably harmed his career and has grieved his mother and sister immensely.

He has even requested the association to not to form any one-sided judgment and has quoted his cooperation for further enquiry .

Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan even came out in support of his brother. She expressed her shock in the tweet. She said that it is a heartbreaking time for the whole family. She has even given an explanation on his brother’s act. She said that had his brother behaved in this manner he would have a lot to atone for. She doesn’t endorse this behavior and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.

The assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay allegedly accused the filmmaker with sexual harassment. Following the allegations, Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar even backed out from Housefull 4.

The Me Too movement began after Tanushree Dutta alleged accusations against the senior actor Nana Patekar. She alleged the during the shooting of Horn Okk Pleasss 2008, Nana Patekar misbehaved with her. She even filed a complaint against him however, no action was taken.

