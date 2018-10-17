Singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa has allegedly accused singer Kailash Kher and music composer Toshi of sexual misconduct after posting a Youtube video. In the video, she has recalled to different days when she was harassed. She further quoted that after the incident she went in depression as it traumatised her so much that she couldn't meet any director for her singing career.

#MeToo campaign: In the wake of Me Too movement, a lot of allegations have started to pour in against the renowned names of the cinema industry. Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra’s allegations against singer Kailash Kher sent a shockwave. Now, another singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa has allegedly accused singer Kailash Kher of sexual harassment. Sharing a video on YouTube, she has shared her incident. In the video, she can be seen recalling the day when the incident took place. Varsha alleged that Kher convinced and tried to come closer with her even when she didn’t welcome the gesture. Varsha said that she was traumatised by the incident as she considered Kailash as her teacher.

In the same video, she has allegedly accused music composer Toshi of sexual misconduct. Giving an account of her incident, Varsha said during her struggling days she met Toshi. On the day of the incident, he was consuming alcohol in the car. He also forced her for alcohol intake even after her refusal. Later, during the conversation, he put his hand on her thigh. She also claimed that he took her to the recording room and tried to force himself on her. The singer retaliated firmly and left the room.

She further stated that after the incident she went in depression as it traumatised her that she couldn’t meet any director for her singing career. Now watch the video to know more in detail.

Till now, filmmaker Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Behal, Alok Nath and Subhash Ghai have been accused of sexual misconduct. Various actors such as Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor have come out in support of the Me Too Movement.

The Me Too movement began after Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against the senior actor Nana Patekar. She claimed that Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her during the filming of a song shoot in 2008 Horn Okk Pleasss. She has filed a complaint again in Oshiwara Police station. However, Nana Patekar has denied the allegations and sent a legal notice to the actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More