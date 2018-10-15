Author Chetan Bhagat, who was accused on October 13 by another writer Ira Trivedi of sexual harassment, on Monday shared a screenshot of Ira's email his defence. Slamming the sexual harassment charges, Bhagat said that Ira's claims against him are false and the writer knows it herself.

Bhagat underwent a baptism of fire under the #MeToo campaign after Ira Trivedi called him out

#MeToo campaign that started with Bollywood and then moved into political sphere with many bigwigs being called out, some like Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor have tendered apology while others have vehemently refuted the charges. Today, author Chetan Bhagat, who was accused on October 13 by another writer Ira Trivedi of sexual harassment, shared a screenshot of Ira’s email his defence.

Slamming the sexual harassment charges, Bhagat said that Ira’s claims against him are false and the writer knows that herself. He further stressed that now that he’s proved his innocence, people should stop harassing him and his family.

In the email, shared by Bhagat, Ira at the end says “miss u kiss u” and on this Chetan asked who “wanted to kiss whom in 2013”. Worth mentioning is the fact that Ira had alleged harassment back in 2010.

So who wanted to kiss whom? @iratrivedi’s self-explanatory email from 2013 to me, esp last line, easily shows her claims from 2010 are false, and she knows this too. This mental harassment of me and my family has to stop. Please don’t harm a movement with #fakecharges #harassed pic.twitter.com/SWeaSCfHLd — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 15, 2018

Earlier, Bhagat underwent a baptism of fire under the #MeToo campaign after Ira Trivedi called him out for his misconduct. Ira in a detailed statement had said that she had met Chetan at a Literature fest a decade ago, where Bhagat asked Ira what hat she does when men hit on her at book launches, Ira replied, “I tell him that if he buys a 100 books I will kiss him, and if he buys all my books I will marry him.”

After this short encounter, Chetan invited Ira for tea at his home where he tried to kiss her and used her lines against her saying that he’s bought 100 copies so she’ll have to marry him.

I am overwhelmed by the support by both women and men. Before I published the piece, I was nervous, anxious and scared. This morning I felt empowered and calm. No matter what comes my way, I know I will be OK. https://t.co/BEsh7931lO — Ira Trivedi (@iratrivedi) October 14, 2018

Yesterday, Union Minister MJ Akbar, who’s also facing heat after his name cropped up in the #MeToo campaign, denied all allegations and said that they were lies without legs. He stressed that the accusations were baseless and without any proof.

Earlier today, Junior minister for External Affairs sued journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first of the 12 women journalists who called him out. According to reports, the Union minister has sought Ramani’s prosecution under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More