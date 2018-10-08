After Tanushree Dutta blew the whistle against Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri, she was slapped with court notices. While Nana is being tight-lipped on the matter Vivek came out and called the allegations as baseless. Rajat Kapoor and Chetan Bhagat have apologised but is that it and what about Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, Utsav Chakraborty?

These 7 Bollywood celebrities might be just the only ones doing the wrong or they might be just a tip of the iceberg.

Has #Metoo finally arrived in India with women from across the spectrum coming out against abusers, molesters who take advantage of their position in society to commit such sordid acts? This might be a bigger question that needs a microscopic look at Indian society and the ingrained patriarchal mindset. However what needs to be discussed at this stage are these incidents that have come to light.

The #MeToo in the Hollywood resulted in Bill Cosby being sent to jail, Harvey Weinstein being arrested, House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey being kicked out of the HOUSE in the 6th season. Brett Ratner stepping away from Warner Bros. Roman Polanski and Cosby being expelled from the Academy. But it was all in Hollywood, the question is what will happen in the glittery Bollywood.

After Tanushree Dutta blew the whistle against Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri, she was slapped with court notices. While Nana is being tight-lipped on the matter Vivek came out and called the allegations as baseless.

When Bollywood’s Queen, Kangana Ranaut came out against Vikas Bahl, another actress Sonam Kapoor was ready to take her on to such lengths that she went on to say Kangana says a lot of things! and it’s hard to believe her.

Utsav Chakraborty, a comedian associated with already infamous AIB found himself at the centre of a Twitter storm when he was accused of sending lewd messages to women and girls (asking them to send topless photos). His videos have been removed from AIB’s page, and most probably that’s it.

Something good finally (relatively) has come out of Chetan Bhagat as he apologised to the woman who accused him of harassment, but that’s it, an apology for all the mental harassment that the victim had to suffer. A SORRY.

Dear All,I would like to make a couple of points about the screenshots that someone has shared just a couple of hours… Posted by Chetan Bhagat on Saturday, 6 October 2018

Bhagat is not the first in the line of harassers who have come to say sorry for being a wolf in the guise of a sheep, Rajat Kapoor has also extended his sincere apology for asking a woman if she was as sexy as she sounded on phone, and what were her vital stats. He’s sorry and expects that it’s over.

I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt

to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my work,

it is to be a good human being.

And I have tried to be that person.

And now, I will try harder. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

While Bhagat and Rajat have the guts to accept their wrong, Kailash Kher who “sat as close as he could” hasn’t commented yet.

These 7 Bollywood celebrities might be just the only ones doing the wrong or they might be just a tip of the iceberg, the real predicament is if they can be allowed to go back to enjoy their lives, as they believe, and some have even said sorry, or they should be punished. Whatever it may be justice must prevail.

